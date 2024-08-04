Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.4

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers (18-15, 67-39) 9, Rochester Red Wings (19-14, 57-49) 1

Sunday, August 4, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: OMA 9, ROC 1

WP: Andrew Hoffmann (3-5, 7.19)

LP: Kyle Luckham (1-2, 9.24)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Omaha 5 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 9 10 0

Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Temperature: 84°F

Time of Game: 2:37

Attendance: 6,414

HOME RUNS:

OMA - CJ Alexander (14) grand slam off RHP Kyle Luckham in the 1 th (Count: 3-2) to right-center field

OMA - CJ Alexander (15) solo off RHP Kyle Luckham in the 5 th (Count: 0-0) to right-center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Kyle Luckham (1-2, 9.24) 4.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 2 HR, 93/57 (P/S), left down 6-0

RHP Alec Marsh (0-0, 0.00) 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 38/25 (P/S), left up 5-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 1-for-2

OMA - 1-for-3

RED WINGS NOTES:

WRITTEN IN STONE: RF STONE GARRETT picked up one of the five hits from Rochester's offense this afternoon, going 1-for-3 with a walkin 19 games since 7/1, Garrett is hitting .350 (21-for-60) with a .444 on-base percentage.

BRADY BOOMER: C BRADY LINDSLY recorded his 41st hit of the year today, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and a walkhe is now one shy of his career-high hits with a single teamin 2023, Lindsly recorded 42 hits with Double-A Harrisburg.

JUST JOE WITH IT: LHP JOE LA SORSA delivered 1.1 solid innings of relief this afternoonthe southpaw allowed no hits with one strikeout this is the 12th time this season that La Sorsa has had a hitless appearance with at least 1.0 IPin 29 appearances since 5/9, La Sorsa has a 1.72 ERA (6 ER/40.0 IP), with 34 strikeouts and just five walks.

EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS: RHP ADONIS MEDINA logged his eighth straight scoreless appearance this afternoon, tossing 1.0 IP and allowing one hit and one strikeoutsince his streak began on 7/10, he has struck out six while walking just one

In 13 appearances during the day, Medina boasts a 1.72 ERA (3 ER/15.2 IP).

STORM CHASER NOTES:

EAST AND ALEXANDER: DH CJ ALEXANDER paced the Storm Chasers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a solo home run, five RBI, a run, and a walkthe 2018 draft pick is now in third place for most home runs (15) on the teamthis was his sixth career multi-home run game, and first that involved a grand slam

His last grand slam came on 7/6/2023 with the ACL Royals.

NEXT GAME

Rochester vs. Buffalo

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

TBA vs. TBA

