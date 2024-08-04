Bats Fall 5-2 in Series Finale against RailRiders

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







MOOSIC, Pennsylvania - The Louisville Bats attempted a comeback in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't enough as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders claimed a 5-2 victory on Sunday evening at PNC Field.

After RailRiders starting pitcher Edgar Barclay (W, 5-8) produced a one, two, three first inning, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense put a run on the board in the home half of the frame. With two outs in the inning, Oswald Peraza launched a 421-foot solo home run on the first pitch he saw to give the RailRiders an early 1-0 lead.

Louisville responded similarly in the following inning with a solo shot by Michael Trautwein, his eighth home run of the season that tied the game at 1-1.

After giving up the leadoff home run to Peraza in the bottom of the fourth, Louisville starter Justus Sheffield (0-3) converted two outs, but walked three batters to load the bases. The Bats were able to get out of the jam when Trautwein picked off the runner on first, limiting Scranton's lead to 2-1.

Evan Kravetz took over for Sheffield in the bottom of the sixth inning. He got an out and allowed a single, but the runner was caught stealing second, producing a scoreless innings.

Casey Legumina replaced Kravetz in the following frame and allowed back-to-back singles, but produced an out on a sacrifice bunt that moved the runners over. Both runners came around to score on a single the following at-bat by Jasson Domínguez. He struck out one batter, walked two to load the bases, forcing the Bats to make a pitching change. Brooks Crawford took the mound and allowed one RBI walk before getting the last out of the inning, extending the RailRiders' lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh.

The RailRiders put Josh Maciejewski on the mound to close the game in the top of the ninth. He gave up one run on a two-out single by P.J. Higgins, but was able to get the final out of the game and give Scranton a 5-2 victory with the tying run at the plate.

Sheffield took the loss, giving up two solo home runs, the only two hits he allowed, over five innings with five strikeouts. Higgins recorded two of the Bats' five hits in the final game of a difficult 12-game road trip.

The Bats (51-55. 13-19 second half) will have Monday off before returning to Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night. The series opener between the Bats and Charlotte Knights (49-55, 16-14 second half) is set for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.