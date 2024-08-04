Knight Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Lead Iowa over St. Paul

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Caleb Knight hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to lead the Iowa Cubs (45-63) to a 10-9 win over the St. Paul Saints (54-53) today at Principal Park.

St. Paul jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Alex Isola and a sacrifice bunt from Dalton Shuffield.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Owen Caissie homered to cut the lead to 2-1. Later in the frame, Trayce Thompson doubled home a run and Chase Strumpf singled home another to make it 3-2, Iowa.

The Saints tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Peyton Eeles, but Iowa regained a 4-3 lead in the seventh on a run-scoring single from Miles Mastrobuoni.

With one out in the ninth, Eeles homered tie the contest at 4-4. In the 10th inning, St. Paul added four runs to take an 8-4 lead.

Caissie drove in a run in the bottom half of the 10th with a double to cut the lead to 8-5 and Thompson doubled home another to make it 8-6. With two outs, Strumpf hit a two-run blast to tie the game again at 8-8.

The Saints got a run in the 11th to go up 9-8, but Knight hit the walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs went 2-10 on their 12-game homestand.

- Iowa improved to 5-5 in extra innings.

- Caleb Knight hit the second walk-off homer of the season for Iowa, with the last coming on July 5 vs. Omaha (Chase Strumpf).

Iowa will play at Omaha on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 7:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

