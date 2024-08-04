Memphis Smacks Four Home Runs in Win over Durham

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game series and 12-game road trip with an 8-6 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday night at Durham.

Memphis hit back-to-back home runs twice in the win. Left fielder Matt Koperniak and first baseman Luken Baker hit consecutive home runs in the third inning to give the Redbirds a 3-0 lead. Center fielder Mike Antico and right-fielder Jordan Walker hit back-to-back blasts in the seventh for some much-needed insurance.

Antico led the way offensively with a tremendous 4-for-6 day at the plate. The left-handed hitter smacked two doubles, homered once and drove in four runs. Koperniak, Baker and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa each recorded two hits in the win.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two in 3.0 innings pitched. MLB Rehabbing Riley O'Brien (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning and struck out two batters.

