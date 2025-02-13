FC Dallas Unveils 2025 Theme Nights and Promotions for Home Matches at Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, TEXAS - FC Dallas today announced its new lineup of theme nights and promotions for its home matches during the 2025 regular season at Toyota Stadium. The slate of FC Dallas home matches will feature a six-match drone show package, exciting giveaways, pregame parties and much more. Dallas kicks off the home portion of its schedule against Chicago Fire FC at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 8 in a match presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center (Tickets, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). Dallas opens the 2025 regular season against Houston Dynamp FC on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass).

To learn more about the 2025 theme nights and promotions, please visit FCDallas.com/Theme-Nights.

30th Season Kick-Off - March 8 vs Chicago Fire FC presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center

FC Dallas kicks off its 30th season in Major League Soccer in its home opener on Saturday, March 8 in a Brimstone Cup match against Chicago Fire FC presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center. The first 3,000 fans at Toyota Stadium will receive a collectible captain's armband that features a QR code unlocking iconic FC Dallas moments from the past three decades. UT Southwestern Medical Center is also providing 5,000 jersey rally towels featuring the Inferno Kit to fans upon entrance.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration - March 15 vs Vancouver Whitecaps presented by Texas Native Premium Landscape Products

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day FC Dallas-style with a pregame party on the pitch at Tundra Field 2, featuring live music, family-friendly games, delicious food, and themed drinks. The festivities run from 5:00-7:00 PM, leading up to kickoff at 7:30 PM.

Night at the Movies - March 29 vs Sporting Kansas City presented by AdvoCare

FC Dallas' match against Sporting Kansas City features the first drone show of the season bringing beloved cinematic moments to life in an unforgettable postgame celebration set to iconic movie scores.

Wild West Night & Military Appreciation - May 17 vs Houston Dynamo FC presented by Toyota

Honor and celebrate our military heroes during this Rivalry Week Western Conference showdown against Houston Dynamo FC. After the match, guests are invited to stick around for a Wild West-themed drone show.

3 Points Wednesday - June 25 vs San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas' only midweek home match in 2025 is a 3 Points Wednesday and will celebrate Pride month. Concession stands throughout Toyota Stadium will feature $3 beer and $1 hot dogs.

Out of This World - June 28 vs San Diego FC presented by Chick-fil-A

Dallas' inaugural match against expansion side San Diego FC is presented by Chick-fil-A and will feature the year's third drone show where guests can experience an intergalactic-themed experience. Fans can expect a journey into the unknown with an out-of-this-world visual spectacle, featuring electronic music and futuristic sounds.

Independence Day Celebration - July 4 vs Minnesota United FC presented by CoServ

Join us for a North Texas tradition as we celebrate America's independence with a pregame flyover and a spectacular postgame fireworks show.

90's Night - July 19 vs St. Louis City SC presented by Coca-Cola

Throw it back to the 1990s, the decade FC Dallas (then the Dallas Burn) was born! Enjoy retro music, classic '90s vibes, and a few surprises as we celebrate our 30th season in Major League Soccer. The first 3,000 fans at Toyota Stadium will receive a collectible captain's armband featuring the club's 30th-anniversary logo, along with a QR code unlocking iconic FC Dallas moments from the past three decades.

Star Wars Night - August 23 vs LAFC presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort

The force is strong at Toyota Stadium! Fans will experience an out-of-this-galaxy postgame drone show, while special Star Wars-themed entertainment takes over the night.

DC Super Hero Night & Kick Childhood Cancer - September 13 Austin FC presented by Children's Health

FC Dallas honors Kick Childhood Cancer month with DC Super Hero night when Dallas hosts Austin FC in a match presented by Children's Health. The night will honor young warriors battling the disease and conclude with a DC Super Hero themed drone show, celebrating strength, courage and hope.

© &©DC. (s25)

Hispanic Heritage Night - September 20 vs Colorado Rapids presented by Toyota

Join FC Dallas in celebrating Hispanic culture with an exclusive t-shirt giveaway, exciting performances, and a postgame drone show featuring music and imagery honoring Hispanic heritage.

Fan Appreciation Night - October 4 vs LA Galaxy

FC Dallas closes the regular season at home by celebrating the best fans in MLS in a Decision Day matchup against the LA Galaxy! The night features a pregame party on Tundra Field 2 and matchup between the FC Dallas and LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Teams immediately following the match.

