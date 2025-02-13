San Diego FC Partners with the San Diego County Toyota Dealers

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today a multi-year partnership with the San Diego County Toyota Dealers, naming Toyota the official import automotive partner of the Club and an official Founding Partner. This collaboration will bring exciting activations and exclusive fan experiences throughout the season.

"This partnership is an important milestone for our club," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "The San Diego County Toyota Dealers share our deep commitment to the local community, and together, we're creating meaningful ways to connect with our fans. Partnering with local businesses that invest in our city is essential to our growth, and we're excited to work with Toyota to enhance the matchday experience and build something special for our fans."

As the Official Tailgate Partner of SDFC, Toyota will bring unique activations to select matches throughout the season. The local dealerships will aim to connect with SDFC fans in an authentic way, enhancing their fan experience and driving Toyota brand loyalty.

"The San Diego Toyota Dealers Association is excited to be a Founding Partner of SDFC," said the San Diego Toyota Dealers Association President, Ivan Mendelson. "Toyota has a strong tradition of supporting local organizations and is honored to support our city's newest professional team. Soccer has long been a part of San Diego's culture, making it the perfect home for the newest MLS franchise. The city's passionate fans have waited years for this moment and will undoubtedly be among the league's best. SDFC's dedication to the community, including its Right to Dream Academy, aligns perfectly with Toyota's values, and we look forward to building a strong, lasting partnership."

Through this partnership, SDFC and the San Diego County Toyota Dealers will also collaborate on fan sweepstakes and other opportunities for fans to experience the electric atmosphere at Snapdragon Stadium.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with the San Diego County Toyota Dealers.

To learn more about SDFC's official Club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

