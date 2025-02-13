Inter Miami CF Partners with Más+ by Messi, Breakthrough Hydration for Players and Fans

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Not in decades has a professional soccer/fútbol team made a splash like Inter Miami CF, with its instantly iconic pink jerseys, the world's most accomplished players, and the most decorated player in history, Leo Messi, as captain. Now Inter Miami fans can get even more from matches. Today, Inter Miami CF announces its new Official Sports Hydration Partner, Más+ by Messi, the groundbreaking drink inspired by Leo to support his own family, friends, and teammates, because, as he says, everyone deserves to feel like a champion in every part of their life.

"It's a huge honor and joy that Más+ by Messi is becoming a partner of Inter Miami," said Messi. "When working on this drink, we aimed to provide hydration not only for elite athletes but also for amateurs and anyone looking to stay properly hydrated in their daily lives, while also benefiting from electrolytes and vitamins." Leo Messi is a founder of Más+ by Messi.

Inter Miami's choice to partner with Más+ by Messi is a win for the Club and for its passionate fanbase. Más+ by Messi has balanced electrolyte complex, plus vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and an amazing taste that goes beyond flavored water. Just 1g of sugar and 10 calories per 16.9oz bottle makes it excellent for everyday hydration, not only moments of sweat. Más means "more" in Spanish. With its natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, Más+ by Messi is made for more celebration, more revelry, more sensational refreshment that gives fans more reasons to cheer on their beloved team.

"Partnering with Más+ by Messi is a natural collaboration for our Club. Our elite players need hydration, and this partnership will give them exactly that," said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations. "Introducing Más+ by Messi into our catalog of offerings will elevate the experience not just for our players, but everyone across the Inter Miami ecosystem."

"Players for Inter Miami understand how important hydration is to achieving their goals. Now everyone can benefit from the same hydration, whether they're on the field, in the stands, or in everyday life. We're proud to partner with Inter Miami to share the importance of everyday hydration," said Rishi Daing, Executive Vice President, Más+ by Messi. "Más+ by Messi sets a new standard so we can all bring more to our game."

Inter Miami's partnership with Más+ by Messi will include Más+-branded coolers and towels front and center at all Inter Miami CF team trainings, spanning from the Academy level to the First Team. Additionally, Más+ by Messi will be providing support to Inter Miami's Academy, stemming from Messi's passion for promoting young athletes as they begin their fútbol journey.

Fans will now get to enjoy all flavors of Más+ by Messi at Chase Stadium on match day, including Miami Punch, which is inspired by the city we all know and love. As always, fans can also find it in-store where Más+ by Messi is sold, including at Inter Miami's Official Grocery Partner Publix. Signage for Más+ by Messi will be seen across Chase Stadium, with the brand being featured during Inter Miami's home press conferences. Fans can also look forward to engaging in Más+ by Messi activations at Chase Stadium in Inter Miami's designated Fan Zone and Northwest Club.

Fans and followers of both Inter Miami CF and Más+ by Messi are encouraged to stay tuned for even more exciting initiatives and activations.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.