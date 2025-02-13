Colorado Rapids Launch New Mobile App

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have announced the 'Rapids App', which is now available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.

To create the Rapids App, the club partnered with mobile app developer YinzCam, which has built mobile apps across the world of sport. The Rapids App focuses on features that improve the fan experience on gameday including seamless ticket management, an interactive stadium map, real-time notifications, and easy access to everything Rapids fans need to stay connected at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. During the week, the app will provide up-to-the-minute stats, standings, news, and content.

"We're thrilled to launch this app which will enhance the matchday experience for fans and provide a new way to connect with the Rapids," said Alex McGeorge, Vice President of Media. "We want everyone to have access to the most up-to-date information in one place, so our goal was to focus on real-time notifications, speeding up stadium access, helping fans navigate the building and giving our Season Ticket Members access to matchday benefits among many other exciting features."

For the best possible experience at Rapids matches, fans will be encouraged to download the app before arriving at the stadium. Fans should connect to their Ticketmaster account and allow location-based notifications to ensure quick entry and updates. Rapids Season Ticket Members can use the app to access their Member Badge and gameday benefits.

The club will add new features to the app following its launch, and feedback from supporters will be possible inside the app as well as through fan surveys and club outreach programs.

The Rapids App will be available for download ahead of the team's match Concacaf Champions Cup match against LAFC on Feb. 18 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. To download or update the app, click here for Apple App Store downloads and here for Google Play downloads or search for "Colorado Rapids Soccer" in the Apple App Store or Google Play. To provide feedback within the app, users can click on the side menu and the 'Contact Us' tab.

