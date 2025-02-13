Chicago Fire FC Exercises 2025 Contract Buyout on Arnaud Souquet
February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Club has waived and exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on defender Arnaud Souquet. Souquet will no longer occupy a Senior Roster Spot, and his previous wages will not count against the Club's 2025 salary budget.
