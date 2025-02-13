Chicago Fire FC Exercises 2025 Contract Buyout on Arnaud Souquet

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Club has waived and exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on defender Arnaud Souquet. Souquet will no longer occupy a Senior Roster Spot, and his previous wages will not count against the Club's 2025 salary budget.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.