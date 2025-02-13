Houston Dynamo FC Launch Season 20 Kit

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today launched the highly anticipated Season 20 kit, in conjunction with the Forever Orange, Forever Houston campaign, for the 2025 season.

The jersey captures the essence of the team, its passionate fans and the collective unwavering pride for Houston, while serving as a reminder for players and fans of the shared history and exciting future that will be built together.

"We are thrilled to officially launch the Season 20 kit and show the world how we have reimagined and incorporated elements of original kits from early seasons into a fresh and modern take," said Chief Marketing Officer SJ Luedtke. "We believe this kit will resonate with both long-time and newer fans and become a staple worn throughout Houston by Dynamo faithful. We look forward to continuing the ongoing celebration of our team's 20th MLS season throughout 2025."

Each unique feature of the Season 20 kit was carefully considered to symbolize what this campaign promises to deliver, including:

Season 20 Jersey Pattern - The bespoke pattern honors the rich history of the primary jerseys, drawing inspiration from the iconic 2011 orange jersey and incorporating the space city blue trims from past designs to create the perfect blend to celebrate 20 seasons.

Season 20 Space City Blue - The return of space city blue symbolizes a throwback to the team's roots and its connection to Houston's space city legacy. It represents pride in that heritage and the city's pioneering spirit, linking the team to Houston's identity as a place of innovation.

Season 20 Neck Tag - the neck tag features a special call out the team's 20 MLS seasons, showcasing a monogram and stylized "20" to remind fans, players and others of Houston's great history.

Season 20 Jock Tag - commemorating Season 20, the jersey features a crest celebrating two decades of the team. The crest includes "Hold It Down," a phrase rooted in H-Town, and "Forever Orange," encapsulating unwavering loyalty, passion and pride. As its center, the starburst - drawn from the heart of the original crest - represents the energy of the team, fans and city.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center returns again as the front of kit jersey sponsor.

Starting now, fans can purchase the Season 20 kit at the Team Store at Shell Energy Stadium:

Thursday, February 13 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday, February 14 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday, February 16 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Fans can customize their jerseys with their favorite Dynamo player's name and number or other personal options at the Team Store. Fans can also find the new kit on MLSStore.com, as well as local sporting goods retailers and soccer retail partners such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors and adidas Store Houston (The Galleria).

To support the launch of the new kit, the team enlisted Dynamo alumni legends DaMarcus Beasley, Brian Ching, Boniek García and Stuart Holden, along with current Dynamo front man Ezequiel Ponce for a video to celebrate the great legacy of the team and highlight the inspiration from past kits that inspired the newest Dynamo look. Fans can watch the full video HERE.

The 2025 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest on Sunday, Feb. 16 will celebrate the launch of this year's campaign with fun festivities, including an opportunity to meet and take photos with Dynamo players, as well as technical staff and Diesel. The Team Store will be open for fans to purchase the new Season 20 jersey and other new Dynamo merchandise. Additionally, Dynamo & Dash Charities will host the Club's locker room sale, with proceeds benefiting the charities' 2025 programs. Fans who are not Members can secure their free tickets for the event HERE.

The Dynamo will kick off Season 20 in their new kits with two standout fixtures at Shell Energy Stadium, featuring a Texas Derby versus FC Dallas on Feb. 22 and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final rematch versus Inter Miami CF on March 2, featuring Lionel Messi and company. To be part of the action, fans can secure tickets by purchasing full-season memberships, group hospitality packages, 5-match mini plans or single-match tickets. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available.

