Vancouver Whitecaps FC Unveil The Peak Jersey

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC proudly unveiled on Thursday the club's highly anticipated primary kit for the 2025 season, The Peak, a modern take on the 'Caps deep-rooted identity.

Staying true to the club's signature white and blue palette, the jersey features premier partner TELUS across the chest and a refreshed take on the iconic hoop. For the first time in the MLS era, the hoop will extend onto the sleeves, honouring the rich heritage, while evolving into the next chapter.

The only way to secure a seat to every MLS regular season home match at BC Place is by becoming a Whitecaps FC season member. For more information visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Subtly etched into the fabric, the mountain peak pattern from the club logo represents the strength, resilience, and natural beauty of Vancouver.

The jock tag is marked with VWFC and on the back of the collar, the phrase "TGTHR WE DARE" stands as a statement of unity, ambition, and the courage to push boundaries as a club and community.

The Peak kit will make its home debut on Sunday, March 2 during the club's 2025 MLS regular season home opener, presented by TELUS, at BC Place against LA Galaxy. Fans can purchase The Peak jersey at the Whitecaps FC Official Store in Gastown and online at whitecapsfc.com/thepeakjersey.

For more information on the 'Caps 2025 season, visit whitecapsfc.com or follow the club on social media @WhitecapsFC.

