LA Galaxy Unveil New 2025 Away Kit: RIZON

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release









LA Galaxy RIZON Kit

(LA Galaxy) LA Galaxy RIZON Kit(LA Galaxy)

LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today unveiled the new 2025 Away Kit, designed to capture the beauty of a sunrise and the promise of a fresh start. The kit, named RIZON (pronounced Rise-On) featuring stunning shades of purple, is not just a uniform, it's a symbol of the team's unwavering commitment to embracing new challenges, igniting hope, and starting a new chapter in their storied legacy.

"RIZON, the SS25 Away Kit, embodies the relentless energy and resilience of Los Angeles. Fusing horizon and rise, it symbolizes endless possibility. Inspired by magic hour, its purples, blues, and golden hues capture LA's bold, unapologetic spirit," said Will Misselbrook, Chief Brand and Creative Officer for the LA Galaxy. "More than a kit, it's a statement of identity-a tribute to a city that rises, rebuilds, and thrives."

"We are entering another chapter as the winningest club in MLS, and this kit represents the spirit of that journey," said Tom Braun, LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer. "Our new Away Kit features meaningful details that represent our storied history. It's a constant reminder that we carry our legacy with us, but we also look forward with pride and determination."

The Dawn of a New Era

As the team prepares to embark on a new season, the purple hues represent both the team's rich heritage and their bold vision for the future. Inspired by the magic hour and the city's iconic skyline, it reflects a community that rises together. More than a jersey, it's a symbol of pride, unity, and the heart of LA soccer, celebrating six-time MLS champions as they chart new territory in the league.

The kit will feature Herbalife as the LA Galaxy's jersey sponsor for an 18th consecutive season, the longest-standing jersey sponsorship in MLS history.

The RIZON kit also prominently features the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) shield on the right sleeve. The new partnership, announced today, is with RBC, one of the largest global financial institutions based on market capitalization, and its Los Angeles based subsidiary, City National Bank - the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, includes the jersey sleeve partnership with the LA Galaxy and a Founding Partnership with the Galaxy's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), a premium and category exclusive designation. Additionally, City National Bank will serve as the official bank and wealth management partner for both the LA Galaxy and DHSP.

To celebrate the 30th season of MLS, the left sleeve of the LA Galaxy's first-team player kits features a bespoke Apple TV sleeve patch designed by Apple specifically for the club. The refreshed patch draws inspiration from the club's distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity - including the quasar. The special 30th edition sleeve patches will be showcased across all 30 MLS clubs throughout the 2025 season. Apple TV is the league's broadcast partner and home of the game-changing streaming platform MLS Season Pass, which offers fans around the world access to every MLS game with no blackouts, as well as in-depth coverage and analysis and an array of exclusive content.

Unique to the LA Galaxy, the MLS logo on the left sleeve of the jersey will also feature the MLS Cup trophy, to recognize the team as the reigning 2024 MLS Cup Champions.

A Bold Design with a Meaningful Connection

The design, crafted in partnership with adidas, features a dynamic gradient of purples, transitioning from deep, bold tones at the top to lighter, softer shades at the bottom. The team crest, prominently displayed on the chest, remains a symbol of the club's unwavering passion, while the clean lines and modern fit ensure both style and performance on the field.

The kit is designed with a high-performance fabric that ensures comfort and agility for players during crucial away games, combining cutting-edge technology with aesthetic appeal. As the team travels across the country, this jersey will serve as a symbol of unity, power, and the collective belief that a new day is always on the horizon.

Available Now

The 2024 away kit is available for purchase beginning today through MLSStore.com and at our LA Galaxy Team Store at Dignity Health Sports Park from 10AM-5PM. The full launch at the team store includes the RIZON kit, reversible travel jacket, hoodies, shirts, and hats. Explore RIZON at lagalaxy.com/rizonkit.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.