Nashville SC Introduces 'Heart of Nashville' Secondary Jersey for 2025 and 2026 Seasons

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - This morning, Nashville Soccer Club introduced its new 'Heart of Nashville' jersey which will serve as the club's secondary kit for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The new secondary jersey celebrates Nashville's vibrant art scene, which extends well beyond music and features a wide range of creative artists, performers, and mediums. In conjunction with the release of the jersey, Nashville SC is collaborating with Mitchell & Ness on a new apparel line featuring 'Heart of Nashville'-themed baseball jerseys, jackets, and hats.

The Acoustic Blue jersey with Electric Gold shoulder stripes and side panel accents features a soundwave inspired back collar depicting 'Nashville' in the shape of a heart as well as a "jock tag" on the jersey's bottom left front that incorporates an artistic spin on a traditional soccer pitch by utilizing geometric shapes and highlighting a club-colored heart at midfield.

In addition to serving as home for numerous recording artists spanning musical genres, Nashville features countless individuals who contribute to Music City's bustling art scene through non-music mediums including: Cymone Wilder, an artist and designer who helped design Nashville SC's community-specific '615 jersey' patches; photographer Jeremy Cowart, who utilizes technology to create a one-of-a-kind portrait experience at his studio in Franklin, Tenn.; Camille Alston, an East Nashville clothing designer and shop owner; and Omari Booker, a painter and multidisciplinary artist whose murals can be seen throughout the city and whose art has been featured in GEODIS Park's Soundwaves Gallery every year since 2022.

"The 'Heart of Nashville' jersey shines a bright light on our city's vibrant art scene and creative community," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola. "The concept, design, and stories that inspire our newest kit are uniquely Nashville, and we are proud to highlight the many artists and mediums contributing to our culture."

Nashville SC's official banking partner, Renasant, returns for a sixth season as the club's official jersey sponsor, with its wordmark proudly displayed across the chest. The Hyundai Motor Company returns for a fifth season as the team's primary sleeve partner.

Fans interested in viewing and purchasing Nashville SC's new secondary jersey are invited to attend a special jersey release event on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd., Franklin, Tenn. 37064). The first 200 fans in attendance who either pre-order the new jersey by midnight on Feb. 14 or purchase one on-site at the Factory will be treated to a portrait session at Jeremy Cowart's Portrait Lab where Nashville SC players took their headshots and GEODIS Park scoreboard photos for the 2025 season.

The new 'Heart of Nashville' jersey is for sale online at NashvilleSC.com and at the club's team store located at GEODIS Park. The week of February 17, the NSC Merch Truck will be visiting neighborhoods across Music City to provide fans and residents with additional purchase opportunities (more info here). Limited tickets remain for Nashville SC's 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season Opener at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT against the New England Revolution.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.