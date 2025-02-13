Chicago Fire FC Pays Homage to City with Launch of 2025 Secondary "Municipal Kit"

CHICAGO (Feb. 13, 2025) - Chicago Fire FC today officially launched its 2025 Secondary Kit, in collaboration with MLS and adidas. Named the "Municipal Kit," the 2025 iteration is available for purchase now on MLSstore.com. Fire fans will also be able to purchase kits in person at the Fire Pitch starting today, and at Soldier Field beginning with the Club's Home Opener on Mar. 1 at 7:30 PM CT versus D.C. United.

The "Municipal Kit" pays homage to the city of Chicago, featuring a subtle interlocking pattern reminiscent of the city's Municipal Device symbol. The Municipal Device - a Y-shaped symbol - is ubiquitous within Chicago, and represents the north, south, and main branches of the Chicago River, and their confluence at Wolf Point. The kit's blue hues represent the waterways that have become integral to the local landscape and vitality of the city. A special feature of the "Municipal Kit" is the inclusion of a jock tag signoff featuring the number "312," the area code in which Chicago Fire FC trains at the Endeavor Health Performance Center and plays at historic Soldier Field.

In celebration of Major League Soccer's 30th season, the Apple TV patch found on the left sleeve of kits exclusively worn by players on the field, will undergo a transformation- from a single solid color to a custom design created specifically for each club. The newly designed patches will be tailored to reflect the individual identities of all 30 clubs and draws inspiration from each club's distinctive crest, color palette and visual identity. For the Fire, the sleeve patch will feature the Club's colors of Fire Red, White, and Chicago Flag Blue, and the Apple logo will surround a six-pointed red star synonymous with the city of Chicago.

To celebrate the launch locally, the Fire are joining forces with beloved vintage soccer shop Saturdays Football in Wicker Park (1719 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647) for a community day centered around the Club and new kit on Saturday, Feb.15. The in-store shopping event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. CT with interactive elements and appearances until 4:00 p.m. In addition to the newly launched kit as well as other coveted Chicago Fire apparel and accessories on-site, guests will enjoy coffee and tea from local shop Monday Coffee Co, Cold Time beer by Revolution Brewing, deep dish treats from Lou Malnati's, sounds by House Calls with live sets from KOZ, Tres Mortimer, Ivano, and a Supporters musical performance, as well as giveaways throughout the day including a chance to win an authentic kit signed by the First Team, tickets to the Club's home Inter Miami match on Apr. 13, Chicago Fire Swag Bags, and plenty more. Chicago Fire FC and Saturdays Football collaborated on limited-edition merch that blends the best of both brands while incorporating elements of Chicago culture. Guests who purchase the 2025 Secondary Kit on-site will receive the collaborative merch, complimentary with purchase.

Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

