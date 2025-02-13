FC Dallas Signs Defender Álvaro Augusto
February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has signed Álvaro Augusto via transfer from Portuguese side Portimonense S.C. and signed the defender to a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for 2028 and 2029. He will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Portuguese-Brazilian defender trialed with the club during its preseason camp in Algarve, Portugal.
Augusto, 19, joins from Portimonense S.C. U23 in Liga Revelação U23, where he made 14 appearances and logged 1,008 minutes. He debuted for the club on Aug. 14, 2024, against SC Farense, and scored his first goal for the club on Aug. 20, 2024, against Mafra.
The Brazilian native began his European journey at Union Sportive Municipale Saran Football U19 in the Championnat National U19 league. He made his professional debut on Aug. 27, 2023, against RC Lens at Stade Daniel Leclercq in Lens, France. Augusto scored his first professional goal on Nov. 12, 2023, against Montrouge.
With today's announcement, FC Dallas now has 33 players under contract for the 2025 season:
Goalkeepers (3): Antonio Carrera, Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes
Defenders (10): Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro Augusto, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Enzo Newman, Malachi Molina, Osaze Urhoghide
Midfielders (11): Patrickson Delgado, Herbert Endeley, Diego García, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Anthony Ramirez, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua
Forwards (9): Luciano Acosta, Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Léo Chú, Anderson Julio, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Diego Pepi, Tarik Scott
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Álvaro Ribeiro Augusto
Preferred Name: Álvaro Augusto
Pronunciation: AHL-vah-roh ow-GOOS-toh
Connect with Augusto: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: 4/17/2005
Birthplace: Gramado, Brazil
Nationality: Brazil and Portugal
Height: 6'3"
Last Club: Portimonense S.C.
Transaction: FC Dallas signs defender Álvaro Augusto.
