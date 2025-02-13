D.C. United Unveils New 2025 Soul Kit, a Tribute to Washington, D.C.'s Funk, Soul, and Go-Go Legacy

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United proudly unveils its highly anticipated 2025 Soul Kit, the club's new away kit, designed to pay homage to Washington, D.C.'s rich Funk, Soul, and Go-Go heritage. Inspired by the city's deep musical roots and cultural resilience, the Soul Kit embodies D.C.'s energy, passion, and expressive spirit, bringing a bold yet timeless aesthetic to the pitch for away matches throughout the season.

Washington, D.C. has long been a center of musical innovation, from the soulful storytelling of R&B singers to the unmistakable rhythms of Go-Go music, born in the city. D.C.'s Go-Go movement, with its distinct blend of funk, Latin rhythms, and call-and-response interaction, became a soundtrack for the city's activism and culture, keeping its community spirit alive through percussion-driven beats and unfiltered energy. The Soul Kit channels this legacy, honoring the artists and sounds that shaped D.C.'s identity-a fusion of past and present, tradition and evolution.

The 2025 Soul Kit seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with historical references, reinforcing the club's commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. The kit features a sleek, contemporary silhouette that prioritizes performance and breathability, designed with a neutral base with bold accents. Subtle yet powerful heritage details, including the club's name on the back of the neck and a jock tag featuring the D.C. cityscape, symbolize the deep connection between the team and its home city.

"This kit is more than just a uniform-it's a statement of identity, culture, and pride," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations at D.C. United. "D.C. has always been a place of resilience and artistic expression, and this design captures the energy of the city in a way that fans and players alike can embrace."

The 2025 Soul Kit is crafted with premium performance materials, ensuring maximum comfort and durability for athletes and supporters. As part of MLS's sustainability initiatives, the kit is also made with environmentally responsible materials, reinforcing the club's commitment to the future.

The 2025 Soul Kit will be available for purchase at the Club Shop at Audi Field starting at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13 and online at mlsstore.com.

