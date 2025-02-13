Sounders FC Introduces "The Salish Sea Kit," Celebrating the Pacific Northwestern Waters That Have Sustained Life and Fostered Community Since Time Immemorial

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today introduced "The Salish Sea Kit," part of adidas' Community Kit collection and the club's new secondary kit for the 2025-2026 Major League Soccer seasons. Featuring cool green and blue tones evoking Pacific Northwestern waters and a unique pattern derived from Coast Salish weaving traditions in collaboration with indigenous artists representing the Puyallup, Muckleshoot and Suquamish Tribes, The Salish Sea Kit serves a call to protect what sustains us and to celebrate the connections that make us whole.

This one-of-a-kind kit also has purpose beyond the pitch. Sounders FC is committed to donating proceeds up to $50,000 from the first 30 days of The Salish Sea Kit's sales to organizations dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of tribal communities and protecting the Salish Sea's remarkable ecosystem, including: The Burke Museum, Potlach Fund, Puget Soundkeeper, Seattle Aquarium and RAVE Foundation.

These funds will be thoughtfully invested to support youth education and arts programs honoring the traditions of Washington State's tribal communities, advance conservation efforts to restore the health of the Salish Sea and provide meaningful experiences for tribal youth, including educational field trips and opportunities to attend Sounders FC matches.

Through these initiatives, Sounders FC aims to honor the interconnectedness of the region's people and environment, creating a legacy that uplifts communities and inspires stewardship of the Salish Sea.

"We are proud to present The Salish Sea Kit - a jersey that embodies the Sounders FC spirit and our region's deep cultural and environmental ties," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "Collaborating with Connie McCloud, Gail White Eagle and Danielle Morsette, artists and weavers from the Puyallup, Muckleshoot and Suquamish Tribes, has been an extraordinary honor. This kit is more than what we wear on the pitch, it is a testament to partnership, stewardship and our shared responsibility to protect the Salish Sea for generations to come."

Born at the water's edge in 1974, Sounders FC has been inextricably connected to the Puget Sound from the club's earliest days. But the waters of the Sound - part of the greater Salish Sea - have a history far deeper and vaster, stretching back through the generations to time immemorial. The Salish Sea flows both literally through its waters and figuratively through its spirit, sustaining life and building strong communities. Sounders FC's Salish Sea Kit honors water as a lifeforce and a vessel for rich cultural traditions.

The jersey's striking geometric pattern suggests a sense of dimensionality and flow, inspired by twilling and twining, two traditional Southern Coast Salish weaving techniques. These techniques, passed down through generations, pay respect to the resilience, connection and creativity that define the cultural fabric of the region.

The design draws directly from the artistry of three distinguished indigenous Pacific Northwestern artists, pictured below: Connie McCloud (Puyallup Tribe, center), Gail White Eagle (Muckleshoot Tribe, left) and Danielle Morsette (Suquamish Tribe, right).

Coast Salish artist Louie Gong (Nooksack Tribe) played an instrumental role in bringing this group of collaborators together, recommending that the jersey's story be told through the work of these three talented women who have now brought their weaving traditions to life on a global stage, constructing The Salish Sea Kit as an authentic and novel testament to Coast Salish tradition.

On the subject of this special collaboration, McCloud, White Eagle and Morsette released the following joint statement:

"One of the most meaningful aspects of this collaboration was that it brought together three generations of women from the Suquamish, Puyallup and Muckleshoot tribes. It was done so thoughtfully, ensuring that our voices were heard and our stories were represented. To have our collective wisdom and experience reflected in the design made this project feel even more powerful and significant.

"There were moments during this project that were emotionally beautiful, as we believe the Sounders approached it with the utmost integrity. They didn't just want to create something visually powerful; they aimed to create a representation of the Salish Sea in the best way possible, staying true to our traditions and values. It was a collaboration that touched us deeply, and one we hope will inspire others in the same way it has inspired us.

"While we hope this project makes our people feel proud, we also hope it serves as a chance to connect all people in our community. We hope that who we are resonates with others, that we can understand one another better, and that this collaboration fosters a deeper sense of connection."

The phrase "Water Is Sacred" appears on the bottom left corner of each jersey front, proudly printed in both English and Southern Lushootseed, the traditional language of the Puyallup, Muckleshoot, Suquamish and neighboring Coast Salish tribes. This powerful statement underscores the deep cultural and spiritual connection to the Salish Sea and serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to protect it.

The neck hit features an original design that combines a wave of water, the tail of an orca and a flowing "S" that represents both the Seattle Sounders and the Salish Sea. Anchored by the club's birth year, 1974, this motif reflects a commitment to stewardship that spans generations - connecting the past, present and future in the fight to preserve our environment.

The right jersey sleeve showcases the logo of the Puyallup Tribe, an original steward of the land throughout what is now known as the Puget Sound. The tribe and its Emerald Queen Casino have partnered with Sounders FC since 2021. The left jersey sleeve carries the Apple TV logo as Major League Soccer's broadcast partner.

Providence remains Sounders FC's jersey front partner, entering the third year of a proud multi-year partnership that has connected two community-oriented organizations in a dynamic partnership centered on driving meaningful impact in the area of youth mental health and wellness.

Completing the full kit are its shorts and socks, created in the same deep green and blue hues of the jersey to tie back to the club's core identity and reflect the natural harmony of the region.

The Salish Sea Kit is now available in men's, women's and youth sizes at Sounders FC Pro Shop locations and MLSStore.com.

From battling league rivals in MLS play to facing off against the world's best club teams in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 this summer, the upcoming Sounders season has no shortage of excitement on tap and the Rave Green invite fans to Join The Rave as the club puts forward thrilling and gritty play on the pitch alongside a vibrant and engaging matchday experience.

Sounders FC opens its 2025 MLS campaign at home vs. Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV), with plans for a home debut of The Salish Sea Kit on Saturday, March 8 vs. LAFC.

Single-match tickets are currently available, along with a variety of ways to become a part of the Rave Green family, including Season Membership, Partial Packs and Flex Membership. Fans are encouraged to secure their single-match tickets or membership packages without delay in order to ensure the best possible seating. Information about all Sounders FC ticketing products and more can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

