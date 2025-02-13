CF Montréal Unveils new primary Jersey

February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Thursday its new adidas primary jersey, nicknamed "Montréal Original," for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Paying tribute to the Club's origins, the new jersey brings back the five blue and black stripes that have defined CF Montréal since its foundation in 1993. From the pre-MLS era to the present day, the Bleu-blanc-noir's players have worn this strong symbol for the past three decades. The five stripes are making a comeback, ready to be worn with pride by a new generation of players.

BMO Financial Group, CF Montréal's main partner, is once again featured prominently in the centre of the jersey for a 14th consecutive MLS season. The back of the jersey features symbols linked to both the Club's past and present. The first is "Droit Devant" (Straight Ahead), taken from CF Montréal's motto since 2021: Tous ensemble > Droit devant (All together > Straight ahead). Also featured are the letters "I.M.P.A.C.T.", both the Club's original name and the acronym describing its mission within the Montreal community, meaning: Inclusivity, Memory, Passion, Ambition, Collectivity and Talent.

The video presenting the new jersey features several current CF Montréal players (George Campbell, Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jalen Neal, Prince Owusu, Tom Pearce, Samuel Piette, Giacomo Vrioni and Joel Waterman). It also features iconic figures who have donned the Montreal uniform, such as Marco Di Vaio, Didier Drogba and Nacho Piatti, as well as Nicola Zanone, the Club's first number 10 in 1993.

The Montréal Original jersey is prominently featured in photos taken around the city, showcasing fans, Academy players, the Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, and former player Hassoun Camara. Some scenes were captured in the Montreal Métro highlighting the Club's collaboration with the STM.

CF Montréal will kick off its season on February 22 at 7:30 pm against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Club will host Charlotte FC for its home opener at Stade Saputo on April 12 at 7:30 pm.

