Saturday's Preseason Match vs. Hartford Athletic Moved to 12:30 PM
February 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
Kickoff for this Saturday's preseason friendly between the New England Revolution and Hartford Athletic at Gillette Stadium has been moved earlier to 12:30 p.m. ET. The Revolution's final preseason match, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., will be played earlier due to forecasted winter weather later in the day.
Saturday's preseason match is free to attend for Season Members and will be streamed live for fans on Revolutionsoccer.net. Members may claim their complimentary tickets via Account Manager. Parking will be free in Lot 5; the Ticketmaster gate opens at 12:00 p.m.
The 2025 MLS Regular Season then begins on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Revolution visit Nashville SC for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff, airing on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.
