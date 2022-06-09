Fan Guide: Bisons Star Wars Night on June 11

It's been a long wait for Bisons fans. But finally, after three years in what seemed to be a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Night returns to Sahlen Field on Saturday, June 11, presented by Alfred State College.

It's the must-attend night of every season at the ballpark. The laser swords, the jerseys, all the fan costumers to meet and get your pictures with, and of course.. and amazing postgame fireworks show!

First pitch for Saturday's Star Wars Night is set for 6:05 p.m., but the gates open at the special time of 4:00 p.m. for you to get the most out of this special night.

With that in mind, here's our annual Star Wars Night Fan Guide!

Are there Still Tickets Available

Yes, you can still get tickets to this unforgettable night at the ballpark... but don't wait! Order your tickets online now on our Star Wars Night Event Page.

Ballpark Gates/Will Call

As mentioned, the Sahlen Field gates will open at 4:00 p.m. -a full two hours before first pitch. If you plan to use ballpark Will Call, it's not a bad idea to leave a few minutes earlier to avoid longer lines. The Sahlen Field Box Office will also be open earlier than normal on June 11, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Entering Ballpark

As a reminder all patrons will once again have to walk through metal detectors upon entering the ballpark. To ease your entry into the ballpark, please allow for a few additional minutes to enter and review the ballpark's carry-in/security policy before arriving.

Wearing Costumes

We love to see fans get into the spirit of Star Wars night by wearing their favorite t-shirts, hoodies, past jerseys, etc. But please note, ONLY official Lucas Films certified characters are allowed to be in full costume. Fans of all ages with full masks or props guns will not be allowed into Sahlen Field. Plastic laser swords and lightsabers will be allowed in.

Jersey Auction/Raffle

After a three year wait, the Darth Sidious jersey can finally be worn! Announced back in 2020, Emperor Palpatine was throw down COVID's reactor shaft but use the Dark Side of the force to come back to life on this year's Bisons Jerseys. Now our online Jersey auction has concluded, but you can still win one of these one-of-a-kind jerseys at our Game-Used and Autographed Palpatine Jersey Raffle, with proceeds to benefit Compass House.

The Jersey Raffle will include at least 15 additional game worn and autographed jerseys (number is dependent on the number of players on the team that night). Purchase your raffle tickets (one (1) for $5 or five (5) for $20) near section 104 or see the Compass House Volunteers roaming the ballpark.

Meet the Characters

There will three photo op areas located through Sahlen Field. Behind home plate near section 104 plus two additional locations on the ballpark's club level, identified the "Light Side" ("Curve Ball party area"), and the "Dark side" ("Sliders party area"). Each photo area will have three or so groups for multiple photo ops in the area.

Where do I get a laser sword?

A must-have keepsake on Star Wars Night is your very own Laser Sword. Once you are inside the ballpark, we will once again have Two Laser Sword Redemption Centers at stand 121 on the 3rd base side and near section 122 on the 1st base side. A Laser Sword costs $10 each with proceeds to benefit Compass House.

I bought a 4-Pack. Where do I redeem my hot dog and soda coupon?

Avoid lines at the concession stands and use the FOOD COUPON REDEMPTION CENTERS. You can get your Sahlen's Hot Dog and Coca-Cola soft drink in the concourse area near Section 106 & 122 (first base side), Section 119 (third base side), and on the club level near Section 213.

And ready, you are now... to enjoy Bisons Star Wars Night on Saturday. For even more information, visit our Star Wars Night Event Page.

