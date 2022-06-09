Rodriguez, Henderson Named Orioles Minor League Pitcher, Player of the Month for May

The Baltimore Orioles today announced their Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month Awards for May. Grayson Rodriguez was awarded Pitcher of the Month, while Gunnar Henderson won Player of the Month. Both players are currently on the Tides roster, with Rodriguez on the Injured List and Henderson made his Triple-A debut yesterday, June 8, at Nashville. As of today, both Rodriguez (#3) and Henderson (#46) rank in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects.

In the month of May, Rodriguez started in six games and recorded a 3-1 record, allowing a 2.25 ERA (8 ER, 32.0 IP). He limited opponents to a .177 batting average (20-for-113) and a 0.97 WHIP. He struck out 48 batters while walking 11. Rodriguez was one of four pitchers in the International League to make six starts, ranking among league leaders for the month in strikeouts (1st), innings pitched (1st), opponent's average (2nd), WHIP (3rd), ERA (3rd), and wins (T-5th).

With Double-A Bowie, Henderson played in 24 games, hitting .333 (27-for-81) with 23 runs, seven doubles, two triples, four home runs 16 RBI, 19 walks, six stolen bases, and slashed .462/.617/1.079. He ranked among Eastern League hitters in OPS (2nd), on-base percentage (2nd), walks (2nd), runs (3rd), average (T-3rd), extra-base hits (T-3rd) and slugging percentage (4th). Among qualified Orioles prospects, Henderson led the organization in all slashing categories, hits, runs and tied for the lead in extra-base hits.

