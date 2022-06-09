SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-36) vs Syracuse Mets (20-34)

Games 56 | Road Game 26 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Thursday, June 9, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Ryan Weber (2-2, 3.24) vs LHP Mike Montgomery (1-6, 6.05)

WEBER: Took loss, going 2.0 IP, 7 H (season-high), 7 R (Season-high), 2 ER, HR vs LHV 6/3-1 (9-2 L)

MONTGOMERY: Earned first win of year, going 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 UER, 3 BB, 3 HBP, 2 K @ Worcester 6/3 (13-1 W)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 8, 2022) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was swept in a doubleheader by the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night, falling 3-2 in nine innings and dropping the nightcap 3-0.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead off Mets lefty Thomas Szapucki in the second inning of game one. Jose Peraza singled home Phillip Evans for the early edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the third when Ryan LaMarre scored on a double by Miguel Andujar to extend the lead for starter JP Sears. Syracuse tallied a run on a walk and a single in the bottom of the third, cutting the SWB lead down to 2-1. Sears worked five innings, striking out three and walking one while limiting the Mets to two hits. The Mets pinned a blown save on Greg Weissert with a run in the bottom of the seventh when JT Riddle scored on a sac fly. After a scoreless eighth, Syracuse's Travis Blankenhorn doubled in the pace-of-play runner in the bottom of the ninth for the walk off win. Trevor Lane (0-2) took the loss while RJ Alvarez (2-3) garnered the win. Phillip Evans had two hits and a run scored to lead the RailRiders in game one.

In game two, Hayden Wesneski and Tim Adleman dueled for two innings, but the Mets tagged Wesneski for three runs in the third. With two outs. Luke Ritter walked and Dominic Smith singled. Daniel Palka followed with a home run to right center on the first pitch of his at bat. Adleman and reliever Tommy Hunter combined to no-hit the RailRiders over five and two-thirds, but Estevan Florial drilled a double to straightaway center in the sixth for the only Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit. Hunter worked two scoreless (1-0) for the win. Wesneski (1-6) suffered the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return to NBT Bank Stadium for the second and final time this season. The Mets and RailRiders play a total of 24 times this year. When Syracuse made their first trip of the season to PNC Field, the two teams split the series three games apiece in mid-May.

AT LEAST IT DIDN'T HAPPEN - In game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday, the RailRiders were nearly no-hit by the Syracuse Mets. With one out in the sixth with just five outs to get, Estevan Florial knocked his tenth double of the season (tied with Phillip Evans for the team lead). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not been no-hit since April 26, 2014 against the Durham Bulls in North Carolina (Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger combined). One hit in a game is the fewest they've had this season.

DOUBLE TROUBLE - With Wednesday's doubleheader sweep, the RailRiders have now been swept four times in a double dip this year. They have a 4-10 record in seven doubleheaders. Since sweeping their first doubleheader of the year against Syracuse on April 8, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 2-10 when they play twice in one day.

RYAN'S WORLD - Taking the hill tonight for the RailRiders is Ryan Weber. In his career, he has pitched at NBT Bank Stadium five times. He has allowed six earned runs in 25.0 IP at this ballpark (2.16 ERA) and has tallied a 0.85 WHIP in Syracuse. Weber has faced the Mets twice this season, allowing one earned run in six innings of work (two starts).

THE GOOD OL' DAYS - The RailRiders won four of five games at NBT Bank Stadium to open the season back in April. During that set, the RailRiders hit nine home runs, went seven for seven in stolen bases, outscored Syracuse 30 to 14 and outhit them 45 to 26. That five-game set remains the only series this year that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won.

THE BAD STUFF - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters Thursday with their lowest win-loss ratio of the season, 17 games under .500. They have been held to three runs or less in nine of their last eleven games. They also enter today 15.5 games back of first-place Rochester which matches the furthest behind first place they've been this season.

JOSÉ CAN YOU SEE - José Peraza caught fire last week during the series with Lehigh Valley. Peraza went 7-13 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a walk. He enters the series with Syracuse on his longest hitting streak of the season, five games. The 28-year-old played 64 games with the New York Mets in 2021. He played ten games for Syracuse last year. He is currently in his first year in the Yankees organization.

HE AIN'T SNORIN' - The forecast for this week in Syracuse has vastly improved in the last two days. Once slated to rain four of the six slated days in the area, the only weather is now forecasted for showers on Sunday (60% chance). SWB and Syracuse were rained out for Tuesday's opener which will be made up with a doubleheader on Friday

STREAKY - Phillip Evans has a six-game hit streak... José Peraza has a six-game hit streak... Derek Dietrich is hitless in his last five games... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in five-straight relief appearances... David McKay has not been charged with a run in four-straight RailRiders appearances...

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday, June 14. It's 'Twosday' as the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings for the first time this year. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (40-16) lost 8-1 to the Minnesota Twins yesterday. Nestor Cortes had his worst start of the season, allowing four runs on seven hits in 4.1 IP. Manny Bañuelos tossed two scoreless innings in his second outing with NYY. The Yanks look to bounce back tonight with Gerrit Cole facing Dylan Bundy at 6:40 PM... The Somerset Patriots (33-19) beat the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 on Wednesday. Will Warren allowed one run in six innings in is home debut. The Patriots are now one of 20 teams in all of professional baseball with at least 33 wins (150 full-season teams). Luis Medina gets the start tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (25-28) were swept in a doubleheader by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Dutchess Stadium on Wednesday night. The Renegades fell in both games by a final score of 2-1. Beck Way takes the hill tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (23-30) split Wednesday's doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals. In game one, the Tarpons struck for a 6-0 lead by the second inning, eventually winning 13-2. They fell 7-0 in game two. Juan Carela gets the start tonight at 6:30 PM...

