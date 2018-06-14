Express Walkoff River Cats 6-5
June 14, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - After falling behind early and finding themselves in a four-run hole, the Round Rock Express (30-36) rallied in the ninth inning to send Thursday night's wild ballgame at Dell Diamond into extras before RF Hunter Cole vanquished the Sacramento River Cats (32-35) on a walkoff single in the 10th.
Down 5-1 in the bottom the ninth, Round Rock put together a last-minute rally when SS Nick Noonan blasted a no-doubt, three-run dinger to pull within a run of knotting the score. After CF Scott Heineman and 2B Ryan Rua reached base to put runners on first and second, 1B Tommy Joseph came through by punching a game-tying single to right.
With the new MiLB extra inning rules in play, Sacramento began the 10th with a man on second base. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner over to third, Express reliever R.J. Alvarez (2-1, 2.11) induced a weak-struck groundball off the bat of Sacramento 2B Josh Rutledge. Rua fielded the chopper at second and fired a strike to C Tony Sanchez at the plate, who applied the tag in time to prevent the go-ahead run from crossing home.
Alvarez would then retire River Cats C Trevor Brown on a harmless flyout to left, setting up Cole's heroic moment in the bottom half of the frame.
3B Andy Ibanez started the inning at second base with DH Drew Robinson set to lead off the side for the Express. After two failed bunt attempts, Robinson went down swinging at the hands of Sacramento reliver Steven Okert (1-1, 4.82) to put Cole in the batter's box.
After letting an inside fastball go by for ball one, Cole jumped all over Okert's second pitch, crushing a line drive into right center that gave Ibanez plenty of time to score the walkoff run.
Alvarez was awarded his second win of the season for his 2.0-inning effort out of the Round Rock bullpen, holding the River Cats hitless in the final two frames of play. Okert picked up his first loss of the season as punishment for surrendering the game-winning knock in the 10th.
Although he was left with the no decision, E-Train starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx pieced together a solid outing on the bump, tossing 6.1 innings of four-run ball while punching out six and walking two.
Round Rock will attempt to carry the momentum into tomorrow night's series finale with Sacramento, sending LHP Michael Roth (3-2, 3.11) to the mound to face LHP Matt Gage (2-7, 5.43). First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
