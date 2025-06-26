Every Goal from Matchday 20!
June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025
- Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander and Lukas Engel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 20 - FC Cincinnati
- Djordje Mihailovic Named to Team of the Matchday for Standout Performance in Shutout Victory over LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Announce 40,000 Tickets Sold for Saturday's California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy, Presented by El Camino Health - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host H-Town Night and Other 713 Day Activations - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Sign Forward Gage Guerra - Portland Timbers
- Colorado Rapids, KSE Appoint Haley Durmer as Chief Business Officer - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Forward Kristian Fletcher to Undergo ACL Reconstruction Surgery - D.C. United
- D.C. United Named Best in Class Winner for Asana's 2025 Work Innovation Awards - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Stick to Their Principles, Come out Victorious 3-1 in Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: Start Point - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with University of Miami's Rescue a Reef Program in Celebration of World Oceans Day - Inter Miami CF
- Nathan Saliba Transferred to R.S.C. Anderlecht - Club de Foot Montreal
- Postgame Note: Rapids Defeat LA Galaxy 2-0 at Home - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Colorado Rapids on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Defeats Vancouver 5-3, Climbs to Top of Western Conference - San Diego FC
- San Jose's second-half road comeback propels team to fifth in West standings - San Jose Earthquakes
- 'Caps now one point back of first place in the West, with a game in hand - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- First Hat Trick in San Diego FC History by Iloski Leads to a Victory against Vancouver and Top Spot in Western Conference - San Diego FC
- Mihailovic, Harris Goals Catapult Rapids to Shutout Victory over LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Falls to the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC Wins in Wild Comeback - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 against Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Crew Outdistance Atlanta 3=1 - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Falls to Nashville SC, 2-3 - New England Revolution
