Early Homers Lift Indianapolis in Fourth of July Victory
July 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Ji Man Choi and Miguel Andújar each went yard as the Indianapolis Indians scored early and often to defeat the Memphis Redbirds in their Fourth of July celebration at Victory Field on Tuesday night, 8-5.
The Indians welcomed 14,130 fans to the Vic for the club's first sellout of the 2023 season. The sellout also marked the organization's 25th consecutive sellout on the Fourth of July, and it was the largest home crowd since 14,883 fans filled Victory Field on Aug. 31, 2019.
In a night which featured multiple fireworks shows throughout the downtown skyline and on the outfield grass, the Indians (38-43, 5-2) provided sparks early with Andújar leading the charge. The first baseman drove in five RBI, his most since logging five on April 9, 2017 (1) with Double-A Trenton at Erie, courtesy of a home run and two-run single. His 3-for-5 performance marked his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.
Pirates rehabber Choi got things started in the first inning against Brandon Komar (L, 0-1) with his third home run in five games of his assignment with Indianapolis. After an RBI double by Moises Gomez in the third, Andújar countered with his three-run homer to extend the lead. One inning later, a two-out, two-run single by Andújar put the game out of reach.
Memphis (40-42, 1-6) plated four runs in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Matt Koperniak and 411-foot three-run home run by Gomez. The momentum didn't last, however, and back-to-back doubles by Canaan Smith-Njigba and Alika Williams capped the scoring with another Indianapolis run.
Rehabber Jose Hernandez got the nod for Indianapolis and threw 23 pitches before Cam Alldred (W, 5-1) entered out of the bullpen for 4.1 innings. Travis MacGregor, John O'Reilly and Juan Minaya (S, 2) combined to hold the Redbirds without a run in the final four frames.
The Fourth of July victory was Indy's second in a row, marking the first time since 2012-13 that the Indians emerged victorious on the holiday in back-to-back seasons.
The Indians and Redbirds continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 12.27) will take the hill for Indianapolis against RHP Gordon Graceffo (1-2, 4.25).
