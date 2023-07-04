SWB Game Notes - Happy 4th of July

July 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-40, 3-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-41, 4-1)

Game 80 | Home Game 38 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 7.80)

EVERSON HAS ARRIVED -Everson Pereira received the promotion to Triple-A today after hitting .291 in 46. He has swatted 10 doubles and 10 homers. The Yankees #4 prospect can play all three outfield positions and has not made an error this season. When he turned pro, Pereira projected as a potential plus hitter with average power, but that profile has reversed as he has gained significant muscle and begun hunting home runs after having 20 in 2021 in 49 games.

DOUBLE DIGITS -Five batters for the RailRiders have double digits in long balls. Estevan Florial has 20, surpassing his career high in a season. Michael Hermosillo has 10 bombs with his career-high being 15. Jamie Westbrook has 11 with his career-high at 19 homers. Oswald Peraza has 12 shots, last season he let the team with 19. Andres Chaparro has 15 after hitting 20 in 2022.

WINNING WAYS -For the third time this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won four games in a row. This ties their longest winning streak of the season as they look for number five straight. The last two times this happened were May 6-10 against Rochester & Omaha and again on May 16-19 at Charlotte.

BULLPEN BEST- The RailRiders bullpen has impressed this season with a 3.85 earned run average in 318.1 innings pitched. The staff has totaled 372 strikeouts to just 179 walks. The 'pen was second in the International League with 20 saves led by Greg Weissert's six. Matt Krook impressed out of the pen with a 1.23 ERA in 22.0 innings pitched while Colten Brewer recorded a 1.35 ERA in 20.0 innings.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 133. This puts them second in all of Minor League Baseball to the Las Vegas Aviators with 135. Lehigh Valley has 109 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 117. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had eight different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 25 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero and Max Burt also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

