July 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (47-32) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (49-31)

Tuesday - 7:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Adrian Sampson (0-0, 8.64) vs. RHP Randy Dobnak (4-3, 4.62)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints kick off their six-game series tonight at Principal Park. For the I-Cubs, Adrian Sampson will make his first Major League rehab start after being placed on the 60-day Injured List on May 15. Prior to his injury, Sampson made two starts for the I-Cubs totaling 8.1 innings where he allowed eight earned runs on nine hits. The righty walked ten hitters compared to just eight strikeouts. His last Triple-A start came on April 8 against the Saints. Sampson tossed 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on three hits and six walks. In his career, he's faced the Saints seven times accumulating a 3.72 ERA over 29.0 innings. Prior to joining Iowa for rehab, Sampson made two starts in the Arizona League, combining for 5.0 innings where he gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out two. Opposite the MLB rehabber will be Randy Dobnak for St. Paul. The starter ranks second in innings pitched (62.1), second in starters' ERA (4.62), second in wins (4) and third in strikeouts (51) among the Saints' active roster. Dobnak will be making his first start of July after a successful June in which he collected 20 strikeouts compared to 10 walks along with a 4.07 ERA. The righty faced Iowa earlier this season on April 8. He went just 1.2 innings after giving up five runs on four walks and four hits. Through four career appearances versus the I-Cubs, Dobnak has a 9.69 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13.0 innings pitched.

BRING THE FIREWORKS: The Iowa offense has tallied some of the best numbers in minor league baseball this season just over halfway through the year. The firepower has been on display as the team as hit a total of 295 extra-base hits in 2023, which ranks second in the International League West and third overall in the International League. The I-Cubs have launched 104 home runs, 20 triples and a league leading 171 doubles. Outfielder Yonathan Perlaza has played a big part in that doubles total with 22 of his own, which is tied for third in the International League. All those extra-base hits have led to a lot of runs being scored too. The I-Cubs are second in the league in runs scored (502) and first in RBI (480). Hitting at a team clip of .271, Iowa is averaging 6.35 runs per game so far this season.

YO, ADRIAN: Tonight marks the return of pitcher Adrian Sampson to the Iowa pitching staff. The right-hander has seen limited action this season due to a meniscus injury he suffered early in the year, which sent him to the 60-day injured list on May 15. Sampson started the year with Iowa and was the teams Opening Day starter versus Columbus on March 31. Sampson taking the bump on Opening Day was just the second time in his career in which he got the ball to open the year. In that outing, he lasted four innings and allowed three earned runs off six hits and was credited with a no decision. Sampson's final start before being placed on the injured list came on April 8 against tonight's opponent, the St. Paul Saints. He was once again credited with a no decision after spinning 4.1 innings with five earned runs allowed on three hits, six walks and six strikeouts. Sampson has since worked his way back to throwing and has recently made two starts with the Arizona Complex League Cubs on June 24 and 29. In those two starts combined down in Arizona, Sampson went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, zero walks and two strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

CARDIAC CUBS: The I-Cubs have had their fair share of close games in 2023. In their most recent series against Omaha this past week they were able to come away with two one-run victories. The first one-run win came on Friday, June 30, as they were able overcome a 4-3 deficit going into the ninth by plating three runs in the top of the frame to win by a score of 6-5. Iowa was able to pull off another one-run win to close out the series in Monday night's game as well. Unlike Friday, the I-Cubs had to hold on to this one as Omaha made a comeback bid in the bottom of the ninth scoring three runs, but it wasn't enough with Iowa winning 7-6. So far in 2023 Iowa has played in a total of 19 one-run games and has tallied an impressive 16-3 record in those contests. Iowa stands at a perfect 8-0 in one-run games at the friendly confides of Principal Park and is 8-3 in one-run games when on the road.

KILIAN HAS BEEN KILLING IT: Scheduled to follow tonight's starter Adrian Sampson, who is making a rehab outing, is Caleb Kilian. This will be the first time in Kilian's professional career in which he has not been used in a starting role. While his role tonight may look a little different with this appearance, it is hard to deny how impressive the 26-year-old has been of late for the I-Cubs. The right-hander has looked sharp over his past two outings going a combined 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA. In one of those outings, Kilian tossed his second quality start of the year and arguably had his best performance of the season versus the Memphis Redbirds with six innings of shutout baseball to go along with four strikeouts and just one walk. Looking at the season in its entirety, Kilian owns the best record among starters for Iowa at 5-1 and his 4.45 ERA ranks second in the Iowa starting rotation. He also ranks second among Iowa starters in innings pitched at 62.2 and fourth strikeouts with 47.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: The I-Cubs and Saints are set to face off for the 13th of 24 scheduled matchups this year. The season series is tied at six, with each team earning a series win. Iowa took a shortened April series 3-2 and the Saints took a long June series 4-3. Iowa trails St. Paul 29-41 all time and 9-15 when playing in Iowa. Tonight kicks off one of two scheduled series between Iowa and St. Paul at Principal Park.

SHORT HOPS: Ben Brown's sixth strikeout of his outing marked the 300th for Iowa starters this year ... Iowa scored their 500th run of the season in the eighth inning of their win last night ... With his home run, David Bote extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the seventh longest active streak in the International League ... Iowa is .500 in series openers this season and has not won back-to-back since April 11 and April 19.

International League Stories from July 4, 2023

