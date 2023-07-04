Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 4 vs. Buffalo

July 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (3-2, 37-43) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-3, 37-42)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Casey Lawrence (2-7, 5.20) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-0, 12.27)

HAD US IN THE FIRST HALF: The Rochester Red Wings split their doubleheader against Lehigh Valley, falling 13-4 in game one, before winning the second game, 5-4...after the doubleheader, the Wings split the series against the IronPigs, marking the first time this season that Rochester has split a series...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his on-base streak to 11 games after going a combined 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in the twin bill...RHP TOMMY ROMERO extended his scoreless streak to three games in his eighth scoreless outing of the season, while RHP PAOLO ESPINO became the first Wings starting pitcher since RHP WILY PERALTA on 6/15-G1 to earn a win...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE makes his Innovative Field debut tonight in his second start with Rochester going up against long time Red Wings foe RHP Casey Lawrence.

GET THAT DUB: RHP PAOLO ESPINO became the first Rochester starting pitcher to earn a win since RHP WILY PERALTA on 6/15-G1 against SWB...Espino worked five innings in the second game of the twin bill, striking out six batters, which tied a season high punch outs...Wings starters held an 8.68 ERA (27 ER/28 IP) across six games against Lehigh Valley...

Espino collected the most strikeouts in a seven-inning doubleheader start since 7/6/18 with Colorado Springs against New Orleans.

CALL ME MAYBE: CF ALEX CALL collected his third multi-hit game since being optioned from Washington on 6/16h in game one of last night's doubleheader, going 2-for-4 at the plate...the righty has collected hits in 13 of the 16 games he's played in for Rochester, dating back to 2022 after the Nationals claimed Call from Cleveland on 8/7/22.

THE MORE THE MERRIER: Three Wings recorded multi-hit games in the Monday doubleheader, including LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN in both games,CF ALEX CALL in game one, and LF JAKE ALU and RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD in game two...

Alu is leading the team with 23 multi-hit games this season and has collected 14 since the start of June.

Rochester combined for 17 hits in the doubleheader, which tied the second-most hits by the Wings in a doubleheader this season (23 on 5/4 against SWB).

TOMMY BOY: RHP TOMMY ROMERO worked 1.1 scoreless innings in game one last night, while striking out two batters...this marked his third consecutive scoreless outing, and his eighth overall this year...Romero has thrown a scoreless appearance in three straight straight one other time this season (5/13-24)...

The righty collected 18 scoreless appearances last season, three of which were with Rochester.

THEY GET ON BASE: After collecting eight hits and seven walks in game two of Monday's doubleheader, the Wings finished with a team on-base percentage of .455, the third-highest mark in a game this season...this came despite Rochester holding a .348 on-base percentage in games following a loss, which ranks fifth-lowest in the International League...

Seven walks ties the fifth-most in a game by the Wings this season and the most since Rochester drew eight walks on 6/1 against SYR.

The team's five strikeouts in the second half of the twin bill were the fewest in a seven-inning game since 6/4/22 against BUF.

GERSON MOREN-YES:RHP GERSON MORENO worked a scoreless inning of relief last night, earning his third save of the season...this marked the first game that ended in a save opportunity since 6/20 against OMA, which was also secured by Moreno...

The Dominican Republic native leads the Wings' pitching staff (min 1.0 IP) with a 2.31 ERA (10 ER/39.0 IP) and a .152 batting average against...

Moreno leads the Rochester bullpen in punch outs with 47.

