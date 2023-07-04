Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (TOR), beginning on Independence Day, July 4, at Innovative Field.

INTENTIONAL WALK: The second annual Intentional Walk will begin at 9:00 a.m., July 4th and run (and walk) through the final out of Sunday's ballgame with proceeds benefiting THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF ROCHESTER, THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GENEVA, and BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF GREATER ROCHESTER. Click HERE for more information, including the official Intentional Walk announcement video.

TUESDAY, JULY 4 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - 6:45 p.m., gates open at 5:30 P.M.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: Stay after the game and watch our biggest fireworks show of the year, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE.

BIRDZERK APPEARANCE: Come watch "America's Ballpark Prankster" in action!

AMERICAN FLAG GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive an American flag, courtesy of the Veterans Outreach Center.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - 6:45 p.m., gates open at 5:30 P.M.

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are $5 each.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $5 GA ticket and your pups are FREE, courtesy of Lollypop Farm.

ZOOPERSTARS: Come watch all the craziness at the ballpark as the ZOOperstars invade the ballpark, courtesy of CP Ward.

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!

THURSDAY, JULY 6 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - 6:45 p.m., gates open at 5:30 P.M.

PRIDE NIGHT: We celebrate #MiLBPride and welcome all fans through our gates!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game and enjoy some fireworks, courtesy of Ellenwood Electric and Nissan.

PRIDE T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Plates Pride T-shirt, courtesy of Zweigle's.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Genny and Genny Lights at the 10th Inning Bar, courtesy of Genesee Brewery.

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and receive $5 free Diamond Dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and in the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!

FRIDAY, JULY 7 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - 6:45 p.m., gates open at 5:30 P.M.

STAR WARS NIGHT: The Red Wings will be wearing specialty Storm Trooper jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting the YMCA.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game and enjoy fireworks, courtesy of Toyota.

KOOZIE GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a koozie, courtesy of MLB Network.

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!

SATURDAY, JULY 8 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30 P.M.

POST-GAME RPO CONCERT: Come watch the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra perform after the game.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game and the concert for fireworks, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!

SUNDAY, JULY 9 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (TOR) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12:00 P.M.

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program.

COCOS LOCOS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Cocos Locos t-shirt, courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

AMERICAN LEGION NIGHT: For more information, please reach out to ghausknecht@redwingsbaseball.com.

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!â

