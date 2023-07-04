Burdick, Allen Help Jumbo Shrimp Blast Past Sloppy Knights

CHARLOTTE - Home runs from Peyton Burdick and Austin Allen helped the Jumbo Shrimp take advantage of five Knights errors in Jacksonville's 14-6 victory over Charlotte from Truist Field.

The Jumbo Shrimp (36-45, 4-3) got on the board immediately. Knights (36-45, 1-5) starter Chase Solesky (0-3) walked Jacob Amaya with one out. An infield Xavier Edwards single coupled with a Charlotte error plated Amaya. Edwards then stole third, and an error on the throw allowed him to score to make it 2-0.

Jacksonville blew it open in the third. Amaya and Edwards each singled to begin the frame. After a ground out, Jerar Encarnacion grounded a ball to shortstop to score Amaya, while another throwing error brought home Edwards. Jordan Groshans walked and then Burdick smashed a three-run home run to make it 7-0.

With the same score in the fifth, Groshans singled to lead off. Following a strikeout, Paul McIntosh and Jake Mangum each notched singled to load the bases. Brian Miller was hit by a hit, which forced in a run. Two batters later, Edwards laced a two-run base hit to right. Allen followed by crushing a three-run blast to widen the margin to 13-0.

Jumbo Shrimp starter Devin Smeltzer (3-4) yielded just two runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings, striking out six against three walks.

The Knights finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Erik González scored on a balk. Nate Mondou scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.

Charlotte sliced their deficit to single digits in the seventh. Adam Haseley was hit by a pitch before Lenyn Sosa cracked a two-run homer to make it 13-4.

The score remained that way until the ninth. Mangum doubled to start the frame and advanced to third on a fly out. He scored on an Amaya ground out.

After Sosa walked and Victor Reyes doubled in the bottom of the ninth, consecutive ground outs to first plated both runners to set the final margin at 14-6.

Jacksonville and Charlotte meet in Wednesday's 7:04 p.m. contest. RHP Chi Chi González (3-6, 6.82 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights LHP Sammy Peralta (3-2, 4.47 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

