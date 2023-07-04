Colás Promoted to Chicago, Haseley Active

July 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, July 4 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

OF Oscar Colás was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Colás, 24, hit .293 (56-for-191) with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBI and two stolen bases with the Knights in 48 games this season. At the time of his promotion today, the Cuban native was in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak and previously launched seven home runs over a six-game span (6/24-7/1). He began the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox and was optioned to Charlotte on May 2. With the White Sox this season, he is batting .211 (16-for-76) with one home run and seven RBI.

OF Clint Frazier was optioned to the Charlotte Knights today (Report TBA). Frazier, 28, appeared in 33 games with Chicago after his contract was selected from the Knights on May 21. He went on to hit .197 (13-for-66) with 10 runs scored, one double, one triple, three RBI and four stolen bases with the White Sox this season. The Decatur, GA native was signed by Chicago and assigned to Charlotte on April 28. In 16 games with the Knights this season, he is hitting .375 (21-for-56) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, seven home runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base. He hit two home runs in a game on two occasions with the Knights (May 4 and May 18) and added a 463-foot home run on May 6 at Gwinnett. Frazier had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox on May 21.

OF Adam Haseley, who was optioned to the Knights on June 30, is active today and is in Charlotte's starting lineup for tonight's game (batting second and playing center field). Haseley, 27, is batting .277 (38-for-137) with 21 runs scored, nine doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases in 35 games with the Knights this season.

This season, a total of 16 players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7 & June 30), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2) and OF Oscar Colás (July 4).

Last season, a total of 16 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.