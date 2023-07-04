Six-Run Ninth Leads Bulls to Walk-Off Victory over Tides
July 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Bulls starting pitcher Jacob Lopez struck out seven batters over four hitless innings of work and second baseman Jonathan Aranda recorded another multi-hit effort while shortstop Osleivis Basabe capped a six-run ninth-inning with a game-winning three-run double in Durham's dramatic 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Norfolk Tides in front of an announced crowd of 11,090 on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Entering the last of the ninth down 5-0, C Nick Dini drew a bases-loaded walk to get the Bulls on the board before 3B Tristan Gray would then bring home two runs to make it a two-run game. Aranda would eventually draw a free pass to load the bases for Basabe, who bashed a 3-2 pitch into the right-center field gap, plating all three runners to cue the celebration.
The night began as a pitcher's duel, with Lopez (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO) fanning seven of the 14 batters he faced, while Norfolk starter Grayson Rodriguez (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO) struck out 12 of 21 over his six scoreless frames. Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez factored in the final decisions, while Durham righty Justin Sterner (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB) earned the win and Tides reliever Logan Gillaspie (0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB) suffering the loss.
The contest remained scoreless until the seventh, when the Tides plated a four-spot highlighted by Handley's two-run homer to center. One inning later, Connor Norby bashed an RBI single to left to make it 5-0.
Aranda (2-4) posted a team-high two hits, marking the 21st time over his last 31 games he has recorded two or more knocks. Norfolk CF Daz Cameron (2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB) and 3B Cesar Prieto (2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI) added two hits apiece as well.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game series at the DBAP on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Evan McKendry is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls and is slated to be opposed by LHP Drew Rom.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
