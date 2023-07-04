Southpaw Jose Hernandez Begins Rehab Assignment in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed relief pitcher Jose Hernandez will begin a rehab assignment tonight as the Indianapolis Indians starting pitcher for their Fourth of July celebration at Victory Field. Hernandez is the sixth major league rehabber assigned to Indy on seven different assignments this season, joining infielder Ji Man Choi, southpaw Rob Zastryzny and right-handed pitchers Chase De Jong, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.

Hernandez, 25, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right calf strain on June 18. He appeared in 26 games with Pittsburgh to begin the season, going 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA (8er/27.1ip), 28 strikeouts and 1.02 WHIP.

Tonight's start vs. the Memphis Redbirds will be Hernandez's Triple-A debut. After spending most of last season with Double-A Tulsa, he was selected by Pittsburgh from Los Angeles (NL) in the major league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7, 2022. He was originally signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent on May 12, 2016.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

