Knights Fall to Tides 14-6 on July 4th

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 14-6 on Tuesday, July 4th at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights welcomed a sell-out crowd of 10,990 fans through the gates, the highest crowd in the ballpark's history.

Second baseman Lenyn Sosa provided a bright spot for the Knights in the bottom of the seventh inning when he launched a two-run home run. The home run, which traveled 436 feet, was his 11th of the season with the Knights. Prior to the home run, the Knights scored in back-to-back innings on a balk in the fifth inning and a wild pitch in the sixth inning.

The Knights later tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on RBI groundouts from Nate Mondou and Stephen Piscotty.

RHP Chase Solesky (0-3, 8.31) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss after he allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits over 2.2 innings pitched. A total of seven Charlotte pitchers combined to allow 14 runs on 15 hits in the game one loss to Jacksonville.

Offensively for the Jumbo Shrimp, Peyton Burdick and Austin Allen paced the team's offense. Both players launched three-run home runs in the contest.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Wednesday night with a 7:04 p.m. game from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live app.

