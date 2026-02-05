E.J. Liddell Drops 30 PTS 6 REB 3 AST for Long Island

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.