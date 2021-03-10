Dallas Stars Recall Colton Point, Loan Landon Bow to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Colton Point from the Texas Stars. Additionally, the team has loaned goaltender Landon Bow to Texas.

Point, 23, has appeared in five AHL games with Texas so far this season, posting a 3-2-0 record with a .896 save percentage and a 3.41 goals against average. The goaltender owns a 5-6-1 record with a .877 SV% and a 3.63 GAA in 13 career AHL appearances over three seasons, all with Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of North Bay, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Bow, 25, posted a 12-11-3 record with a 3.31 goals against average and an .895 save percentage in 30 games with the Texas Stars in 2019-20. He has yet to record a decision in two career NHL relief appearances, both with Dallas, and has a 1.03 goals against average and .947 save percentage in that work.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta was originally signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 10, 2017.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

