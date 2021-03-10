Sound Tigers Blanked by Providence

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, couldn't capitalize despite 25 shots Wednesday afternoon and suffered a 3-0 loss to the Providence Bruins at Webster Bank Arena.

Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0) earned his first professional shutout and sixth straight win to begin his pro career for Providence (8-2-1-0). Jakub Skarek (1-5-0) made 27 saves for Bridgeport (2-6-0-0) in his first appearance since Feb. 19 after returning from the Islanders' Taxi Squad earlier in the day.

The Sound Tigers were the better team in the opening frame, outshooting the Bruins 13-7 and nearly scoring in the final half-minute on a deflection that got past Swayman, but was waived off for incidental contact with the goaltender.

Providence outshot Bridgeport 13-7 in the second period and finally pulled ahead just 3:15 into the third on Matt Filipe's first AHL goal. Pavel Shen sent a backhand pass across the slot and Filipe finished on the short side past Skarek's glove.

Zach Senyshyn made it 2-0 at the 10:06 mark when he raced onto a loose puck behind Bridgeport's defense and went forehand-to-backhand to beat Skarek's outstretched blocker. Cameron Hughes and Jakub Lauko each recorded an assist on the even-strength goal.

Karson Kuhlman's shorthanded, empty-net tally with 34 seconds remaining completed the 3-0 final.

The Sound Tigers went 0-for-5 on the power play, but 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and are now 23 for their last 23 on the kill. Dymtro Timashov had a team-high five shots on goal.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to action next Monday, Mar. 15th with a 1 p.m. rematch against the Bruins at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

