P-Bruins Return to Win Column with 3-0 Win over Bridgeport Sound Tigers

BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Matt Filipe scored his first career goal and Jeremy Swayman recorded his first career shutout as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-0, on Wednesday afternoon. The win marks Providence's seventh win in their last nine contests. The P-Bruins improved to 8-2-1 with the victory and have a plus-13 goal differential on the season. Providence went five-for-five on the penalty kill and outshot Bridgeport, 30-25.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 0 3 3

BRIDGEPORT 0 0 0 0

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"He (Jeremy Swayman) has been plug and play from day one. He very much gives you the sense that he's working every day the same way, preparing the same way. He goes out there and performs, really, the same way. He's very consistent in everything he does. His movement, as you can tell, has been worked on for years and years. His mental game is top notch.

He'll make a mistake and it won't even phase him. He's right back to being present. Obviously, making save after save in the manner that he does and making it look easy when it really isn't. The last 10 minutes they came at us hard on the power play and he stood tall without showing any sort of weakness at all."

STATS

- Matt Filipe scored the game-winning goal, the first goal of the rookie's career. - Jeremy Swayman stopped all 25 of Bridgeport's shots and recorded his first career shutout. Through six starts this season, Swayman is 6-0-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.

- Zach Senyshyn scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season. With five goals and four assists on the season, Senyshyn is tied for the team lead in points with nine.

- Cameron Hughes recorded his sixth assist of the season and is tied with Senyshyn and team captain Paul Carey for the team lead in points.

- Pavel Shen picked up his first point of the season with an assist.

- Jakub Lauko recorded an assist and has eight points (2G, 6A) in 10 games this season.

- Joona Koppanen collected his first assist of the season and has four points (3G, 1A) in 11 games this season.

- Karson Kuhlman scored his second goal in just four games this season.

- Tommy Cross recorded an assist for the second consecutive game.

- 14 of 18 skaters recorded a shot on goal for the P-Bruins.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Marlborough, Massachusetts and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, March 12 at New England Sports Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 11 17

HARTFORD 7 6

BRIDGEPORT 8 4

