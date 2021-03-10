Wolves Insider: Time to Get Back to Work

There's nothing better than getting a season off to a great start. Everyone in the room feels good when you're winning every game and scoring goals by the netful. The possibilities seem endless. What's not to like?

But winning all the time and leading the league in scoring also can mask weaknesses. After all, there's no such thing as a perfect team - though the scoreboard sometimes can provide that impression even when it doesn't necessarily align with the videotape or the coaches' feedback.

Which brings us to the Chicago Wolves' current state: While still leading the American Hockey League's Central Division and still ranking second among all AHL teams in winning percentage (8-2-0-1; .773), the Wolves are putting in a stiff week of work after suffering a 4-3 shootout loss and a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Monsters last weekend.

(It's also fair to mention the Wolves lost three of their top four point producers - center Seth Jarvis (7G, 4A), center Rem Pitlick (8G, 2A) and defenseman Jeremy Davies (9A) - to other leagues in the days leading up to the Cleveland matchups.)

"Even when we were winning games, I don't think our effort was there for 60 minutes," said head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "I think it comes and go. I think guys need to figure out you have to be in better shape. I think we need to show a little desperation in our hockey games - individually and as a team. You watch that bench for Cleveland (on Saturday); there's a blocked shot and they're erupting.

"I say it a lot in a non-COVID year, too. There's a lot worse things we could be doing in life right now - and sometimes we take it for granted. And that's what's frustrating. It's up to myself to make sure they understand that."

CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

The Chicago Wolves are blessed to have so many successful and hard-working women working for their organization. To celebrate their abilities and to share their voices, the Wolves put the spotlight on them this week.

In addition to sharing individual videos on Twitter to coincide with International Women's Day, play-by-play broadcaster Jason Shaver hosted conversations with senior director of program development Stefanie Evans, client services coordinator Hailey Kaufman, senior vice president of operations Courtney Mahoney and senior director of ticket retention and services Jackie Schroeder that can be heard on this week's podcast episode here.

TOP LINE

DOMINIK BOKK

This rookie forward from Germany (who can speak four languages) earned his first professional goal in North America when he scored during Saturday's game against Cleveland. The 21-year-old Germany native has been playing professionally in Sweden since he was 18 and owns 22 goals and 23 assists there.

BECK WARM

After winning each of his first four professional starts, this rookie goaltender was released from his AHL contract with the Wolves on March 6 - so he could sign a two-year entry-level NHL deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 21-year-old Whistler, British Columbia native owns a 4-1-0 record with a team-best 2.43 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

SEAN MALONE

After spending the first three weeks of this season with the Nashville Predators (and recordng his first NHL point), the Harvard University graduate joined the Wolves and produced two assists in his first three games as a center who excels at both ends of the ice.

REWIND (0-1-0-1)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6: CLEVELAND 3, (AT) CHICAGO 1

The Monsters scored two goals in the opening 13 minutes and the Wolves couldn't catch up in the back half of a two-game set in Hoffman Estates.

Rookie forward Dominik Bokk recorded his first professional goal in North America - set up by center Sean Malone and forward Lukas Craggs - to pull the Wolves within 2-1 in the second.

Goaltender Beck Warm stopped 31 of 34 shots.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5: CLEVELAND 4, (AT) CHICAGO 3 (SO)

Despite outshooting the visiting Monsters 39-24, the Wolves had to rally from a 3-1 deficit just to earn a point as Cleveland's Justin Scott scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Defensemen Max Lajoie and Frederic Allard scored their first goals for the Wolves while rookie center Ryan Suzuki tied the game in the third and rookie Phil Tomasino handed out two assists.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau made 20 saves in regulation and overtime and 2 of 3 in the shootout.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, March 13 at Iowa 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena AHLTV

Sunday, March 14 at Iowa 3 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena AHLTV

Friday, March 19 at Grand Rapids 5 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Tuesday, March 23 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Saturday, March 27 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

