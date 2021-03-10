Single Game Tickets Available

March 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The wait is finally over, your Henderson Silver Knights have arrived to Las Vegas Valley and you can now purchase single game tickets for the historic Inaugural Season!Â This marketplace offers fans a one stop shop for all your HSK ticketing needs as the team's primary market.Â Tickets to all regular season games in March 2021 are now available for purchase at a limited capacity.Â Fans are encouraged to check back regularly as tickets may be released for sale.Â We can't wait to host you as one of the first ever fans to attend a Silver Knights head to head battle on the ice!

March 2021

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, Mar. 20 12 P.M. PT

Sunday, Mar. 21 1 P.M. PT

Wednesday, Mar. 24 7 P.M. PT

Friday, Mar. 26 7 P.M. PT

Saturday, Mar. 27 1 P.M. PT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.