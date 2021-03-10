Heat Look to Push Win Streak to Seven Wednesday at Manitoba

Monday, March 8, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (6-2-0-0; 1st Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (6-6-1-0; 3rd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, MB

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST | 4:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

TONIGHT

Stockton just keepings finding a way to win, the latest in a string of six victories coming in the club's first overtime game of the season with Glenn Gawdin netting the winner just 34 seconds into the extra frame. Wednesday's game is the first of a back-to-back at the Bell MTS Iceplex and the second of a four-game stretch against the Moose.

WWWWWWINNING

Stockton's overtime win in Monday's series opener with the Moose pushed the Heat's win streak to a team-record six games. The Heat had previously strung together five-straight twice in their history, coming in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. A win Wednesday would push Stockton's road win streak to five games, which would match the team's all-time best that was set last season.

PETROVIC PILING POINTS

Alex Petrovic is on fire in the offensive end of late, with the blue-liner adding eight points with a game-winning goal to his season tally over the last three contests. The captain's four-assist night is the latest effort in a stretch in which he's found his way onto the score sheet in five of the last six games. His four assists on Monday is a team high on the season, and he's a plus-10 over the last five games.

ANYTHING IS POSP-IBLE

Martin Pospisil is off to a terrific start in his sophomore season, coming off his first professional two-goal game and with two three-point efforts in Stockton's first eight contests. Just over a quarter of the way through the shortened 2020-21 season, he has already surpassed his goal total from his rookie campaign.

EMILI-WHOA

Emilio Pettersen is coming off his first three-point outing, netting the game's second goal and adding two assists on Monday. The Denver Pioneers alum is tied with Flames first round selection Connor Zary for the team rookie lead with seven points on the young season.

OMGAWDIN

It didn't take long for Glenn Gawdin to make an impact with the Heat after returning from his first taste of NHL action with the Calgary Flames, the third-year center potting the game-winning goal just 34 seconds into overtime on Monday. Gawdin, a 2019-20 AHL All-Star, has three points over the last two games.

