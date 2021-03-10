Eagles Sign Gendron to Professional Tryout Agreement

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Miles Gendron to a professional tryout agreement. Gendron has skated in two games this season with the Eagles and has posted six goals and five assists in 24 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

A third-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2014, Gendron has netted 10 goals and 17 assists in 60 total ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Reading Royals, Brampton Beast and Newfoundland Growlers. He also skated in one AHL game with the Belleville Senators during the 2019-20 campaign. Prior to moving to the pro ranks, Gendron amassed 10 goals and 23 assists in 126 NCAA games at the University of Connecticut and served as the Huskies' team captain during his senior season.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles travel to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, March 12th at 6:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

