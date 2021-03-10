Phantoms Game Suspended Due to Health and Safety Protocols
March 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Newark, NJ - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Binghamton Devils game was suspended after one period due to COVID protocols of the American Hockey League. No announcement was made as to a continuation date of the game. Lehigh Valley and Binghamton were tied at 1-1 when the game was called off for the rest of the evening.
Alex Lyon returned to the crease for the first time in almost a full calendar year and made 10 saves on 11 shots. Cal O'Reilly (2nd) had scored on the power play to even the game at 1-1 on a nice cross-ice set up by Wyatte Wylie and also with an assist to Zayde Wisdom.
Grahme Clarke had scored for the Devils earlier in the game from Nolan Foote on a power-play blast.
At the end of the first intermission and just as the teams were about to take the ice for the second period, the game was suspended due to the health and safety protocols.
