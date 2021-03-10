Game Preview: Condors Host San Diego Tonight at 6 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena at 6 p.m. presented by Grapevine MSP. Tonight is an opportunity to stretch a five-game winning streak to six. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and Fox Sports 970 (iHeartRadio App) driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego meet for the fifth time on the season as the Condors look for back-to-back wins in the season series. It is game four of a busy month of March for the Condors which has the team playing 14 games in 27 days.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield earned its fifth straight win on Sunday in El Segundo with a 5-1 victory over the Ontario Reign. C Cooper Marody had four points (2g-2a) en route to being named CCM / AHL Player of the Week. G Stuart Skinner stopped 26 of 27 for his fifth straight win between the pipes.

San Diego dropped a 4-2 decision on the road last night in San Jose. C Sam Carrick scored his fifth of the season to pull into a tie for the team lead and D Kodie Curran had his third on the campaign. Both goals came on the power play. G Lukas Dostal stopped 21 of 24 in the loss.

BENNY AND THE JETS

The line of Tyler Benson - Ryan McLeod - Cooper Marody has ignited the Condors offense lately. The three have combined for the last 10 goals scored by the Condors. Benson (4g-7a) and Marody (7g-4a) carry six-game point streaks into action tonight. McLeod has four goals in his last five games.

MARODY AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

Marody enters the night third in the AHL in scoring with 13 points.

SKINNER MAKES HIS CASE

G Stuart Skinner is third in the AHL in goals-against average at 1.72. He is 6th in save percentage at .933. Over the past 128 shots faced, he has stopped 123 of them, allowing just five goals over the past five games.

CONDORS NOTES

D Yanni Kaldis has assists in three straight games... D Max Gildon has assists in two straight and is +5 through three games in Bakersfield... Marody sits on 97 points through 101 career games as a Condor... Bakersfield has scored the opening goal of the game in eight of their 10 this season... After being held 0/16 to start the season, the Condors power play is now five for its last 13 and up to 15th in the AHL... The team's penalty kill has climbed to second in the AHL at 88.0% having allowed just three goals on 25 opportunities... Bakersfield leads the league in shots per game at 34.20.

GULLS NOTES

RW Andrew Poturalski is second in the AHL scoring race with 14 points (2g-12a). His 12 assists are three more than anyone in the AHL... The Gulls allow the most shots in the league at over 36 a night... San Diego is 1-5-0-0 away from Irvine... C Sam Carrick is t-11th in the AHL in scoring with 11 points (5g-6a).

TRANSACTIONS

3/9 - RW Tyler Tullio signed to an ATO by Bakersfield

