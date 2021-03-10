Bad Start Foils Finish

The San Diego Gulls opened a two-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Solar4America Ice at San Jose.

Kodie Curran scored his third goal of the season with 46 seconds left in the second period, marking his first career power-play goal. Curran has recorded points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Sam Carrick recorded his third multi-point game of the season (1-1=2) and gives him six points in his last five games (2-4=6).

Andrew Poturalski collected a pair of assists to maintain his league leading pace with 12 on the year and is now riding a two-game assist streak (0-3=3). Poturalski leads the Gulls in scoring (2-12=14) and ranks second in league, and now has 11 points in his last eight games (1-10=11).

Andrew Agozzino picked up an assist to extend his point streak into a fifth game (4-1=5).

Lukas Dostal made 21 saves in 59:41.

The Gulls conclude their road trip with a matchup against the Bakersfield Condors tomorrow at Mechanics Bank Arena (6 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Andrew Poturalski

On the comeback effort

It was a tough start there in the first ten seconds. They were ready to go and we weren't. We tried to battle back as best we could, but it seems like we've done that a lot this year. It's not how we want to start, but it shows that we won't quit and we want to quit going until that final buzzer.

On getting off to a better start moving forward

It's just being ready and being willing to work hard right off the bat. You have to win your battles as soon as that puck drops. We know we want to get ahead and we feel like we're a skilled team and we can play with a lead, but we need to get going right off the start and win those battles.

On the power play

Just getting back to the basics and making crisp plays. I think we got away from that a little bit. We're getting back to just making plays and using our skill to our advantage. Just finding guys out there and moving the puck quickly, that's how you beat a penalty kill like there's. We just have to do basic things and find guys in the open spots.

On tomorrow's game at Bakersfield

That's the beauty of pro hockey. You get to go right back at it tomorrow. Bakersfield's a good team, they have a lot of good depth and a lot of older players who have been in the league that are good players. It will be a good test for us and hopefully we'll be ready to go.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On team's ability push back

Well you know you can talk about the end but I think the start sticks out for me. They scored early and we're chasing the game from there. It's an issue for us this year and that was a quick one. Our first period solidified from there and I liked our push at the end, but the trick is not to put ourselves in that situation.

On having better starts

It's something that has been an issue. You don't want to be the ones chasing the game. So simplify is probably the easiest answer to that.

On the power play

Well, I think we got good energy out of it, even the ones we didn't score. I felt like there was opportunities out there. There was patience with the puck. They pushed hard and there was good options, good support. We relieved that pressure. And then on the goals we started putting pucks at the net. One a direct in another one a good feed off to the side. Before you get yourself structured and start making plays, you got to make sure you have your possession. I thought that was a strength for us.

On expectations for tomorrow's game

A good game. Yeah, they'll be ready for sure. They're at home. They're playing much better than they did at the earlier year. We'll certainly have our hands full.

