Phillips Strikes Twice as Heat Push Win Streak to Seven
March 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - For the second-straight game, the Stockton Heat (7-2-0-0) took two points with an overtime win against the Manitoba Moose (6-6-2-0), Wednesday's winner coming off the stick of Matthew Phillips as the Heat earned their seventh-straight victory with a 3-2 final score.
In addition to extending a string of wins that was already longest in team history, the Heat have matched the club's all-time long road win streak, set last season, at five games.
Stockton started strong, running up an 18-5 tally in pucks on goal in the opening frame with Emilio Pettersen finding the back of the net for the fourth time this season, but the Moose answered in the final minute of the frame to pull even through 20 minutes.
After a second frame in which the only goal came from Jeff Malott 14 seconds in, the Heat answered early in the third with Phillips netting his first of two on the day, firing a one-timer past Mikhail Berdin off a feed from Pettersen to draw even.
It was Phillips lighting the lamp one more time to end the game in OT burying a loose puck 1:09 into the added frame on a rebound to extend to string of wins to seven.
NOTABLE
- With his score in the first period, Emilio Pettersen has a goal three consecutive games. He has back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in his career.
- Matthew Phillips netted his first game-winning goal of the season while tallying his team-leading sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. It was his first multi-goal outing since December 15, 2019 against San Jose. He now has three multi-goal efforts in his career.
- Through nine games, Phillips has recorded multiple points six times.
- Stockton's road win streak is now tied for the team's all-time long, matching a five-game sprint from the 2019-20 season.
- Artyom Zagidulin is now 13-3-0-1 all-time in AHL road games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-4
STK PK - 1-2
THREE STARS
First - Matthew Phillips (2 goals)
Second - Emilio Pettersen (1 goal, 1 assist)
Third - Skyler McKenzie (1 goal)
GOALIES
W - Artyom Zagidulin (29 saves on 31 shots faced)
L - Mikhail Berdin (27 saves on 30 shots faced)
UP NEXT
Stockton and Manitoba battle once again Thursday, a 5 p.m. MST, 4 p.m. PST puck drop at the Bell MTS Iceplex.
