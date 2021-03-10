Monsters Sign D-Man Ole Bjorgvik-Holm to Amateur Tryout Contract
March 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed defenseman Ole Bjorgvik-Holm to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. Bjorgvik-Holm posted 2-8-10 with 14 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 22 appearances for Manglerud this season in Norway's top professional league and was originally selected by Columbus in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
A 6'2", 190 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 18, supplied 2-17-19 with 47 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 57 appearances for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads last season and also appeared in two USHL games for the Tri-City Storm during the 2018-19 campaign.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2021
- Alex Lyon Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign D-Man Ole Bjorgvik-Holm to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Silver Knights Covid-19 Update - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Rocket March 10th - Belleville Senators
- Single Game Tickets Available - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tobie Bisson Has Not Missed a Beat - Laval Rocket
- Wolves Insider: Time to Get Back to Work - Chicago Wolves
- Dallas Stars Recall Colton Point, Loan Landon Bow to Texas - Texas Stars
- Heat Look to Push Win Streak to Seven Wednesday at Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Condors Host San Diego Tonight at 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Eagles Sign Gendron to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Sound Tigers Return Home to Host Bruins at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Barracuda Pluck Gulls 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Bad Start Foils Finish - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign D-Man Ole Bjorgvik-Holm to Amateur Tryout Contract
- Blue Jackets Reassign Veini Vehvilainen to Monsters from Taxi Squad
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Wolves with 3-1 Win
- Monsters Hold on for 4-3 Shootout Win over League-Leading Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes