Monsters Sign D-Man Ole Bjorgvik-Holm to Amateur Tryout Contract

March 10, 2021







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed defenseman Ole Bjorgvik-Holm to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. Bjorgvik-Holm posted 2-8-10 with 14 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 22 appearances for Manglerud this season in Norway's top professional league and was originally selected by Columbus in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

A 6'2", 190 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 18, supplied 2-17-19 with 47 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 57 appearances for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads last season and also appeared in two USHL games for the Tri-City Storm during the 2018-19 campaign.

