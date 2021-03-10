Silver Knights Covid-19 Update

March 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - After additional testing with players this week, it has been confirmed that the Silver Knights experienced a false positive Covid test in Colorado on Monday, March 8. The team is able to resume normal operations this week.

The make-up date for the March 8 game against the Colorado Eagles is still to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.