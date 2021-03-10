Silver Knights Covid-19 Update
March 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - After additional testing with players this week, it has been confirmed that the Silver Knights experienced a false positive Covid test in Colorado on Monday, March 8. The team is able to resume normal operations this week.
The make-up date for the March 8 game against the Colorado Eagles is still to be determined.
