Barracuda Pluck Gulls 4-2

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (5-3-2-0) returned home on Tuesday after a three-game road trip and picked up a 4-2 win over the San Diego Gulls (9-6-0-0) at Solar4America Ice at San Jose. The victory improved the team's record when playing in San Jose to 3-0.

- Alexei Melnichuk (2-2-2) made 25 saves to earn his second AHL win

- Lukas Dostal (5-5-0-0) allowed three goals on 26 San Jose shots and has now lost five in a row

- Noah Gregor (1), the game's first star, scored 11 seconds into Wednesday's game after being reassigned to the Barracuda earlier in the afternoon. Gregor would add an assist later in the contest

- Jayden Halbgewachs (4) netted the game-winning goal, his third tally in the last three games

- Fredrick Handemark (3) scored and picked up an assist, extending his point streak to three games (1+3=4)

- With the win, the Barracuda are now 2-0-1 against San Diego this season

- Jaycob Megna (1), a former Gull', sealed the win with a empty-netter

- The Barracuda finished the game with a season-high 32 penalty minutes

