American Hockey League Game Suspended Due to League COVID-19 Protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... Tonight's American Hockey League game between the Binghamton Devils and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Game #123) in Newark, N.J., has been suspended following the first period due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Devils.

